Ethiopia: Commission Condemns Jigjiga Violence

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that the recent violence in the country's Somali State has resulted in loss of human life, violation of human/democratic rights, and destruction of religious and government institutions including the Commission's regional branch.

In a press conference yesterday, Information and Communication Director with the Commission Demsew Benti said that the Commission strongly condemned the damage on human life and property in Jigjiga, capital of Somali State and latter on in towns.

The State is under political crisis said Demsew adding that the government has to take care of the life and property of citizens.

"The top officials of the State have also been part of the problem than being the solution."

According to the Commission, several individuals and ethnic groups in the region are targeted and victimized since Saturday. As result, besides the damages on human lives, churches and individuals' properties were damaged.

In addition, the Commission's regional office was also damaged while its employees and regional branch were humiliated, said the Director.

The Director also revealed that the Commission has prepared investigative reports on the violence occurred in various parts of the country. Besides identifying the causes, in collaboration with senior experts, it has also forwarded recommendations to root out the causes of the violence.