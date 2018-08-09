9 August 2018

South Africa: Man Busted With Drugs Worth R5m On Bus in Eastern Cape

Police have caught a man in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R5m on a bus in King Williams Town, Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said on Thursday that the 39-year-old man was arrested after police followed up on information that he would be travelling with the drugs on a bus to Johannesburg.

Mawisa said the bus was stopped and searched on the R346 road in King Williams Town.

"The man tried to get rid of a black plastic [bag] that was in front of him.

"Police members got suspicious and searched him and recovered 1 573 mandrax tablets, cocaine weighing 8.92kg and tik (methamphetamine) weighing 7.35kg, to the street value of more than R5m," Mawisa said.

The man, who is charged with possession of drugs, is expected to appear in the King Williams Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

