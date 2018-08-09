Aspiring candidates whose candidacies were rejected by the Electoral Board of ELECAM have up to today by midnight to file petitions at the Constitutional Council.

After the publication of the list of candidates retained for the October 7, 2018 presidential election, here comes the time for petitions filed at the Constitutional Council.

Section 129 of the Electoral Code states that, "Objections or petitions relating to the rejection or acceptance of candidates, as well as those relating to the colour, initials or emblem adopted by a candidate may be brought before the Constitutional Council by any candidate or political party taking part in the election or any person serving as a Government representative in the said election, within a maximum of two days following the publication of the list of candidates."

Initially, 27 aspiring candidates submitted candidacy papers to run for the October 7 presidential election and the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) on August 7, 2018 published the list retaining only nine candidates. The 18 rejected candidates have the possibility to file petitions at the Constitutional Council.

Many of the rejected candidates Cameroon Tribune contacted had mixed feelings. Vincent Sosthène Fouda, the rejected candidate of Mouvement Camerounais pour la Social Démocratie (MCPSD) said he would file a petition at the Constitutional Council.

He explained that the rejection of candidacy was attributed to lack of a certificate of nationality which he insisted that was not true. Zeh Amvene, an independent female aspirant whose candidacy was also rejected, said he would file a petition at the Constitutional Council but did not state the specific time.

Another independent candidate rejected was Kum Ane Ihims. He disclosed that he was to submit a petition at the Constitutional Council yesterday, August 8, 2018. Mr Kum explained that it was time to test his competence and further said there were some technical issues he wanted to be made known.

Other rejected candidates have preferred to focus on future elections instead of going to the Constitutional Council. This is the view of Jean Blaise Gwet the rejected candidate of the Mouvement Patriotique pour le Changement du Cameroun (MPCC). He congratulated retained candidates and said he would start to prepare for the upcoming legislative and municipal elections.

For Chantal Roger Tuilé, the rejected candidate of the Debout Cameroun, it was needless petitioning the decision of the Electoral Board of ELECAM because it would not change anything.

The petitioners must follow the provisions of Section 130 of the Electoral Code. By this August 10 the total number of petitions at the Constitutional Council would be known.

