9 August 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Mauritius: African Weightlifting Championships - Team Cameroon in Mauritius

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

Some 14 athletes will represent Cameroon in the competition that kicks off tomorrow August 10, 2018 in Mahébourg.

The African 28th men and 17th Weightlifting Championship kicks off in Mahébourg, Mauritius tomorrow, August 10, 2018. Organised by the Weightlifting Federation (WFA) the competition will bring together the best weightlifters on the continent. Cameroon will be represented in the competition by 14 athletes.

Team Cameroon arrived in Mauritius early today August 9, 2018 ready to begin the competition. Prior to their departure, the athletes trained in Yaounde to fine-tune their skills to ensure the best results. Initially, 20 athletes were called to camp but only 14 (seven men and seven women) were selected for the competition.

One of the athletes, Commonwealth bronze medalist, Clémentine Meukeugni, who trained in America, had since joined the team. During their training, the athletes learned new techniques which will enable them face any challenges.

The coach of the national weightlifting team, Clément Mballa said the training went on smoothly. He said the team is young due to the fact many athletes have left. "During the Commonwealth Games many players absconded. But we have constituted a young team and I have confidence with the young athletes," he said.

The athletes began training on July 24, 2018 at the Dalthon Club behind the headquarters of the General Delegation for National Security. They trained twice a day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Clément Mballa said the training continued till the day of departure for Mauritius. The championship is being held under the instructions of the International Weightlifting Federation. The African championship is also a qualification tournament for the World Championships.

Clément Mballa said the objective is to prepare the athletes for the African Championships and the World Championships which will take place in Afghanistan in November 2018. The World Championships is the first qualifying championship for the Olympic Games in 2020. He said there is hope in the young team because the same team won 17 medals in the African Junior Championship.

Two of them also took part in the African Youth Games where they brought home four medals; three silver and one bronze. He said he is confident that they will put up a good performance in Mauritius.

J'aime

Mauritius

President vs Government - The Constitutional Crisis Explained

The president, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, has ended speculation about whether or not she will resign over the credit card… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.