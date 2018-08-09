Mauritius: African Weightlifting Championships - Team Cameroon in Mauritius

Some 14 athletes will represent Cameroon in the competition that kicks off tomorrow August 10, 2018 in Mahébourg.

The African 28th men and 17th Weightlifting Championship kicks off in Mahébourg, Mauritius tomorrow, August 10, 2018. Organised by the Weightlifting Federation (WFA) the competition will bring together the best weightlifters on the continent. Cameroon will be represented in the competition by 14 athletes.

Team Cameroon arrived in Mauritius early today August 9, 2018 ready to begin the competition. Prior to their departure, the athletes trained in Yaounde to fine-tune their skills to ensure the best results. Initially, 20 athletes were called to camp but only 14 (seven men and seven women) were selected for the competition.

One of the athletes, Commonwealth bronze medalist, Clémentine Meukeugni, who trained in America, had since joined the team. During their training, the athletes learned new techniques which will enable them face any challenges.

The coach of the national weightlifting team, Clément Mballa said the training went on smoothly. He said the team is young due to the fact many athletes have left. "During the Commonwealth Games many players absconded. But we have constituted a young team and I have confidence with the young athletes," he said.

The athletes began training on July 24, 2018 at the Dalthon Club behind the headquarters of the General Delegation for National Security. They trained twice a day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Clément Mballa said the training continued till the day of departure for Mauritius. The championship is being held under the instructions of the International Weightlifting Federation. The African championship is also a qualification tournament for the World Championships.

Clément Mballa said the objective is to prepare the athletes for the African Championships and the World Championships which will take place in Afghanistan in November 2018. The World Championships is the first qualifying championship for the Olympic Games in 2020. He said there is hope in the young team because the same team won 17 medals in the African Junior Championship.

Two of them also took part in the African Youth Games where they brought home four medals; three silver and one bronze. He said he is confident that they will put up a good performance in Mauritius.

J'aime