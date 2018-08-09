9 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 1 Dead, 10 Others Injured in Major Port Shepstone Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Paramedics are on the scene of a major crash involving a bus, a truck and a car on the R102 at Umtentweni, near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said one person has died while two others were left critically injured.

McKenzie said two others had serious injuries and six people sustained minor injuries.

"There were a total of 17 patients... on the bus who have not sustained injuries and were not transported to hospital."

One of the critically injured people was airlifted to hospital.

McKenzie said the exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The road has since been closed.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt Mulls Microbeads Ban After Gauteng Water Contaminated

The government has set up a task team to look at imposing a total ban on microbeads - the tiny plastic beads used in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.