South Africa: 1 Dead, 10 Others Injured in Major Port Shepstone Crash

Paramedics are on the scene of a major crash involving a bus, a truck and a car on the R102 at Umtentweni, near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said one person has died while two others were left critically injured.

McKenzie said two others had serious injuries and six people sustained minor injuries.

"There were a total of 17 patients... on the bus who have not sustained injuries and were not transported to hospital."

One of the critically injured people was airlifted to hospital.

McKenzie said the exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The road has since been closed.

