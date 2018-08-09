Namibia: Overflowing Manholes Stink Up Life At Keetmans

RESIDENTS of the TransNamib location in Keetmanshoop's Tseiblaagte residential area claim the local council's failure to fix overflowing manholes is forcing them to live in unhygienic conditions.

The stomach-turning stench is inescapable as one enters the area and puddles of sewage, and sewage streams, are visible on the roads.

Residents of the area said they have been suffering from the sewage problem for many years.

Resident Trosy Pieters said the blocked manholes in the area have been reported to the town council and even to Keetmanshoop chief executive officer Desmond Basson, without success.

"We cannot open our doors, otherwise you are hit by the pungent smell. It seems the council has failed to fix this problem," he stressed.

Area residents are also worried about a hepatitis outbreak as children play in the sewage puddles.

Basson yesterday said he was aware of the problem, and that the plan is to replace the sewer line in the area to solve the problem.

However, he was quick to point out that the upgrading of the sewerage system would cost a lot of money.

The Keetmanshoop council's technical services manager, Daniel Nashima, yesterday explained that sewer pipes in the area were too small, and thus resulted in blockages.

"Some sewer lines get blocked once a month, and some on a weekly basis," he said.

Nashima estimated the cost of upgrading one kilometre of sewer line in the area at N$2,4 million, saying the upgrading of the problematic lines would happen over three years due to budgetary constraints.

"All depends on the budget when we would finally solve this problem," he said, adding that the Keetmanshoop Town Council was also looking at using money it expects to generate from plot sales in the Westdene residential area to upgrade the problematic sewer lines at the town.

