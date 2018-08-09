Namibia: Police Suspect Conspiracy in Robberies

THE POLICE suspect that there could a conspiracy between robbers, bank officials and car dealership workers after two women were robbed in separate incidents while on the way to buy vehicles.

Unidentified suspects robbed an unnamed police officer of N$70 000 at the weekend in the Oshana region, while another woman lost N$98 000 on Tuesday last week at Walvis Bay.

Oshana police regional commander, commissioner Rauha Amwele said the police officer had withdrawn the money from the local Bank Windhoek branch moments earlier with the intention of buying a second-hand vehicle from the car dealer.

She explained that an unknown thief snatched the handbag containing the N$70 000 at the entrance of the car dealer at Ondangwa.

The victim was in the company of an unidentified male companion, 'possibly her husband', when the incident happened.

"They had just arrived at the car dealer's gate when the thief approached them from behind, and snatched the bag. He jumped into a getaway car - a black Honda sedan without number plates - which promptly sped off from the scene," Amwele said.

She thus urged those withdrawing large amounts of money to be extra careful, and also requested car dealers to put measures in place to ensure the safety of their customers.

The police officer said this was not the first time that someone was robbed while on the way to buy a car.

"We suspect a criminal conspiracy between criminals and some car dealer employees, and we are looking into this matter," she stated.

In the Walvis Bay incident, a gang of four pounced on an unnamed Okahandja woman (48) when she was about to enter the Jan Japan Motors premises at about 13h30 on Tuesday.

The Erongo regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, told Informante last week that the gang followed the woman from one of the commercial banks at Walvis Bay to Jan Japan Motors.

"When she was about to enter the business premises, one of the robbers hit her on the right upper arm with an iron bar and snatched the victim's handbag from her with the amount of N$98 000 cash inside," he was quoted as saying.

Iikuyu added that the attacker ran away after robbing the woman, and fled in a white Toyota Quest with the fake registration number of N12354WB.

He said two of the gang members - Kristian David (29) and Shikongo Martin (29), both from Ondangwa - were arrested with the help of the public.

The two were arrested while they were trying to board a plane back to Ondangwa.

"The two remaining suspects, who are also from the north, are still on the run, and the search is still on to locate and arrest them," Iikuyu said.