Namibia: Groundwater Management Workshop Held in Windhoek

A WORKSHOP aimed at discussing groundwater management in northern Namibia, the geological evolution of northern Namibia, and the Ohangwena groundwater system and its implications on water supply, took place in Windhoek yesterday.

In his opening speech during the one-day Cubango megafan core drilling workshop, deputy permanent secretary in the agriculture ministry Abraham Nehemia emphasised the tremendous amount of work that has been carried out under the project.

According to him, the projects led to the discovery of the very important and strategic Ohangwena II aquifer, which was discovered by a team of Namibian-German geologists in 2015.

The team of geologists reportedly cut a continuous core in the centre of a huge sedimentary fan, known as the Cubango megafan, which was done with the aim of understanding the geological setting of the Ohangwena groundwater system.

"We are all aware of the water scarcity in semi-arid Namibia. Rainfall is variable and unreliable, and droughts and floods are frequent, particularly in the northern regions of the country," Nehemia noted.

The aquifer in Ohangwena is, therefore, a valuable resource to the Namibian people as it ensures water security, provided that it is properly managed.

Moreover, the deputy permanent secretary added that hydrogeologists will now draw conclusions about the production capacity of the aquifer, as its utilisation carries on.

The cooperation is between the BGR (Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources) and the Department of Water Affairs and Forestry (DWAF), the Namibia Water Corporation, and the University of Namibia under the framework of German-Namibian Technical cooperation.

- Nampa