Cameroon: Cartel Members Killed, Others Apprehended

The group had been wreaking havoc in the economic capital.

Two members of a group of thieves commonly referred to as the Cartel which was specialised in waylaying people dressed in sports outfit, were killed by the mob recently in the Ngangue neighbourhood in Douala during a foiled attempt to disrupt people of their belongings.

After a vigil in Ngangue in honour of a resident who passed away, some mourners stayed behind and continued drinking in bars around the area known as 'Carrefour Thomas Nkono', when suddenly the Cartel erupted and in their characteristic manner, started dispossessing people of their money, phones and other valuables.

The operation would have been a success, had one of the cartel members not coveted the motorbike of one of the revellers who put up a spirited fight to safeguard his property. The scuffle attracted interested from some youths of the area who revolted that people cannot leave a different quarter and cause havoc in their area.

They pounced on them and realising they were being increasing outnumbered by the mob, some members of the cartel succeeded to run away while three other fell into the dragnet of the population which gave them a snake beating. Two of them lost their lives in the process and one was rescued to by the gendarmerie on patrol.

The apprehended Cartel members was taken into custody and the next morning helped the gendarmerie in their investigation, showing the homes of the others members of the cartel who were arrested in turn; some were even found still sleeping with some of the booty still in their possession.

Since the arrest there has been some relative calm as the group has been instilling fear in the people around the New Bell and Bepanda neighbourhoods in Douala.

