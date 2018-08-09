Sudan: Woman Dies, Four Injured As Herders Attack North Darfur Farms

Tabit — A woman farmer has died and four others injured in an attack by armed herders on farms south of Tabit in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Tuesday.

Farmers told Radio Dabanga that the attack was carried out by 12 armed herders on camels after they let their livestock graze on the farms south of Tabit

Witnesses said that when the women farmers tried to drive the livestock from their farms, the herders opened fire.

Sara Yagoub (25) was shot dead and Shawgara Ali, Kalthoum Yousef, Hawa Mohamed, and Meimona Yousef were injured.

They said wounded women were taken to a health centre and the incident was reported to the police.