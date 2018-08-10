10 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dawn Twin Accidents Cause Tail Back on Mombasa Road

Road users are reporting multiple accidents on Mombasa Road that are causing a huge tailback as you head into the CBD.

The accidents are near Bunyala roundabout where a truck and a 14-seater matatu have overturned.

It is not clear whether there are any casualties.

@Ma3Route multiple accidents on mombasa road.. At the bunyala roundabout.. An overturned truck.. And a few metres ahead.. Another overturned matatu.. @984inthemorning traffic

- Jim Sadaat (@JimAgunga) August 10, 2018

@Ma3Route watu wa Mombasa road mbaki kitandani... Massive traffic from Bellevue.Trailer has fallen near Nakumatt Mega.Leo ni leo.

- Nashon Gaza (@Muscadd) August 10, 2018

Several vehicles involved in an accident along waiyaki way. Trailer just rolled over at the bunyala road round about. Heavy traffic incomingto to the CBD @Ma3Route

- Collins (@kimsile) August 10, 2018

A track has overturned around nyayo stadium round about, @Ma3Route, @KenyanTraffic

- Humphries Dot Young. (@dotyoung13) August 10, 2018

More to follow

