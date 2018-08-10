Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation

World 400 metres hurdles champion Nicholas Bett trains at Kasarani on January 24, 2017.

Athletics Kenya will liaise with Athletics Kenya Police Service and any other committee to see that the late 2015 World 400m hurdles Nicholas Bett is given a befitting, and hero's send-off.

At the same time, a group of Athletes led by AK athletes' representative Milcah Chemos will hold a consultative meeting on Friday at Eldoret Sports Club starting at 1pm to boost any other burial arrangements.

AK president Jackson Tuwei said since Bett was a police officer, he has already discussed with National Police Service athletics chairman Joseph Kiget about the athlete's death and will join hands to ensure the burial arrangements are smooth.

"We shall welcome all the arrangements that are geared towards our champion's farewell journey," said Tuwei.

Chemos, the 2013 World 3,000m steeplechase champion, said the meeting in Eldoret will welcome representatives from Betts family and Uasin Gishu County government.

"It will be an open session where we shall form a fundraising committee to jump-start the whole process," said Chemos.

Family plans Nicholas Bett's burial

He added that they would co-ordinate with any other committee the family will form or Kenya Police Service.

"We shall also project on the possible dates for the burial."

Bett, 28, died in a road accident near Lessos, Nandi County, along the Cengalo/Lessos/Kapsabet road while driving home from Nairobi in the early hours of Wednesday.