10 August 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: ED Admits Meddling With Court Decisions, Claims Ordering Biti Release

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Tendai Biti appears at the Harare magistrate's court.

President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa has made unsolicited confessions he sometimes meddles with court decisions, telling all and sundry Thursday he was responsible for Tendai Biti's surprise release by the courts same day.

Biti was arrested as he tried to seek asylum in Zambia on Wednesday and was brought before a Harare magistrate within hours to be granted bail with strict conditions.

Bail granting, which was not opposed by the state, came as a surprise to many who are used to seeing the state and its institutions come hard on opposition politicians.

But in what could be seen as an act of interference with the justice delivery system in the country, Mnangagwa said through his official twitter account Biti's release came through his "intervention".

"Tendai Biti was released earlier today following my intervention," he said, adding, "At such a crucial time in the history of the new Zimbabwe, nothing is more important than unity, peace and dialogue."

Mnangagwa is under fire for allegedly meddling with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission which saw his Zanu PF party romp to a two thirds parliamentary majority while he also secured a narrow victory in the presidential race.

More on This

His indirect admissions he had sway over court rulings, although used on a matter involving a popular opposition leader, could vindicate critics Zimbabwean courts were "captured" by Zanu PF.

MDC Alliance losing presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa is this Friday expected to file a court challenge against his electoral defeat by the incumbent.

Chamisa has described Zimbabwean courts as a "slippery" route to use when one attempts to resolve matters involving the interests of Zanu PF politicians.

Meanwhile, in his message, Mnangagwa described allegations levelled against Biti as serious, adding that the law must take its course on the former finance minister.

"Equally important, however, is an adherence to the rule of law. I repeat - no one is above the law.

"Thus due to the serious nature of the allegations of incitement, due process will continue."

He added, "I call on all parties to immediately cease from all forms of incitement to violence, and to conduct all activities solely within the framework of the law.

"All Zimbabweans must join us now in striving for unity, peace and reconciliation. Peace is paramount."

Biti faces charges of inciting public violence and also violating the country's electoral laws through announcing results of the July 30 presidential election in which he claimed Chamisa won the disputed poll.

More on This

U.S. Says to Confront Zambia Over Biti Asylum Debacle

The US government has condemned Zambian authorities for handing Tendai Biti back to Zimbabwe following the embattled MDC… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.