Zimbabwe: #Tajamuka Resurfaces, Vows Fresh Anti-Government Protests

Firebrand youth social movement #Tajamuka/Sesjikile resurfaced Thursday to demand the withdrawal of the country's military from the streets and the fair handling of Nelson Chamisa's poll petition by the authorities.

At a press briefing, the militant group warned it was in the process of mobilising citizens into carrying out peaceful demonstrations against any attempts by local courts to uphold President Emmerson Mnangagwa's controversial poll victory over his closest challenger.

Chamisa, the losing MDC Alliance presidential candidate, is adamant he won the elections cleanly based on an independent vote tally by his party.

He is expected to file his court challenge this Friday.

But Tajamuka, who unsettled the state through spontaneous anti-government protests which led to a national shutdown 2016, said Thursday they went by Chamisa's claims he was robbed of poll victory.

"We believe that the court route may not be enough in enforcing the will of the people that was registered on 30 July.

"So, we are conversing with citizens with a view to carry out non-violent, lawful, legal, peaceful and constitutional protests which are provided for in the constitution of the land," said group leader Promise Mkhwananzi.

Wild protests broke out in central Harare last week Wednesday, leading to army deployments that saw the military gun down six civilians.

"We do not believe what the army did last week must happen again," Mkhwananzi said.

He added, "We are concerned by use of live ammunition and deadly weapons by the military on innocent, unarmed and defenceless citizens. Wanton arrests, intimidation, midnight raids, abductions are once again the order of the day."

Following the fatal shooting of civilians, there have been reports the army has unleashed some of its members to beat up civilians in parts of Harare and Chitungwiza for no apparent reason.

Mkhwananzi urged "the military to retreat to the barracks and allow police and intelligence units to carry out their law and order enforcement duties".