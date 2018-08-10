President John Magufuli today, Thursday, promptly joined hundreds of Tanzanians to pay their last respects to the departed comedian Amri Athuman famously King Majuto or Mzee Majuto.

The renowned comedian, died on Wednesday night at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was undergoing Hernia treatment.

Other leaders who attended the event, held at Karimjee grounds in Dar es Salaam, were former President Jakaya Kikwete, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, Deputy Minister of Information Juliana Shonza, to mention a few.

Actress Yvonne Cheryl alias Monalisa, said during exclusive interview with Daily News Digital that there's a great need to establish a film industry museam where all historical information and works of artists will be reserved.

"We want our next generations to look back and be proud of what we artists currently do, our work should be a legacy that will be preserved for as long as it will take," she said.