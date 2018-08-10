9 August 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kisumu Rolls Out Massive Registration for Access to NHIF

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu County is set to roll out a massive registration drive for the Universal Health Care coverage.

The County Executive Committee Member for Health Dr Rosemary Obara says all the county residents will have access to the National Hospital Insurance Fund cover for quality health services.

"Access to healthcare enables people to be more productive and active contributors to their families, communities and society," she says.

She says the county is working towards providing all its citizens with affordable healthcare in a period of four years.

People who are unable to pay will benefit from premium subsidy while the formally employed and the informal sector members with ability to pay will do so directly to NHIF.

Obara announced that the county has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for technical assistance with PharmAccess Foundation to offer digital technology for healthcare.

"The partnership with PharmAccess will also ensure access to quality programs and loans for healthcare providers to strengthen the availability and quality of medical services in Kisumu," she said.

Obara says the county aims to use the digital platform that includes a mobile health wallet to help achieve Universal Health Care in a cost effective and transparent way.

The mobile technology, she noted, will also enable the county community health volunteers to enrol the population onto NHIF.

"The same technology will allow for innovative premium payment solutions for the population such as savings and loans," she says.

PharmAccess Foundation Country Director Isaiah Okoth noted that successful Public-Private Partnerships have the potential to accelerate investment into healthcare.

"By harnessing the power of mobile technology, we are putting Kisumu and the country at large in the frontline of healthcare innovation," says Okoth.

Kisumu is among the four counties that are piloting the UHC programme.

Kenya

Athletics Fraternity Plans Hero's Send Off for Ex-World Champ Brett

Athletics Kenya will liaise with Athletics Kenya Police Service and any other committee to see that the late 2015 World… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.