Liberia: China Reiterates Support to Liberia

The Chinese Ambassador accredited to Liberia, Fu Jiun, has pledged the People's Republic of China's continued support to Liberia.He said as Liberia implements its ambitions Pro-Poor Agenda, China stands ready to provide a friendly platform for further mutual cooperation that will yield more sustainable benefits for their two countries and peoples.

Ambassador Jiun said as the biggest developing country, China will continue to support Liberia to enable it realize its development goals.

Ambassador Jiun made the pledge late Wednesday evening during a farewell and welcome reception held at the Chinese Embassy in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town for the outgoing Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Liberia Li Zhang, and the incoming Deputy Chief Xu Kun.

The Chinese Envoy said guided by President Xi Jinping's thought, on Socialism with Chinese Characteristic China is further opening up to the world and expanding its cooperation with the international community. Source: Journalducameroun.com