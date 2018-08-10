10 August 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Harare's Traffic Lights Headache

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Nemukuyu

HARARE City Council solar traffic lights are reportedly working for only less than 12 hours a day, a situation that has led to a spike in road accidents in the central business district (CBD).

A survey by The Herald revealed that by 11pm daily, solar traffic lights stop functioning, resulting in motorists going without control throughout the night.

While concerned motorists and residents blame council for procuring substandard solar light systems, the local authority said the problem was due to vandalism.

Police said a number of accidents have been recorded at intersections with malfunctioning traffic lights.

Traffic police spokesman Inspector Tigere Chigome urged council to speed up its process of repairing malfunctioning traffic lights to prevent more accidents.

"We can confirm that a number of accidents have been recorded in Harare's city centre due to malfunctioning traffic lights.

"Accidents are occurring time and again and we urge the local authority to quickly repair the traffic lights," said Insp Chigome.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme confirmed the problem but attributed it to vandalism.

"Most of our traffic lights are being vandalised. Both the solar lights and those powered by electricity are being damaged. We have received reports of batteries, inverters, charge control components and solar panels being stolen.

"Such theft of the components results in most of traffic lights not working," said Mr Chideme.

However, Harare Residents Trust spokesperson Mr Precious Shumba said the problem lay with the procurement of the solar traffic lights.

He blamed council for installing substandard solar systems.

"We have previously raised concerns with the authorities over the quality of the solar traffic lights at intersections.

"It is becoming clearer that the contracted companies are not doing a good job of installing these solar traffic lights," said Mr Shumba.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Hints at Fresh Faces for Cabinet

President.elect Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted on a new Cabinet of fresh faces appointed on the basis of capacity to… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.