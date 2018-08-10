South Africa: One to Appear for Attacking Cop in Zwelihle Unrest

One person is due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court following the attack on a police officer during unrest in Zwelihle.

The officer was attacked on the evening of July 12 during a lull in unrest. Violence had broken out over the arrest of a leader of the Zwelihle Renewal Committee, Gcobani Ndzongana.

The accused faces charges of attempted robbery and public violence. That bail application is expected to be heard on Friday.

Charges were brought against the accused when his employer spotted him protesting on television and subjected him to a disciplinary procedure and also reported him to the police.

Ndzongana was denied bail when he appeared in the Strand Magistrate's Court on charges of alleged malicious damage to property and incitement to violence.

He had allegedly helped remove a fence the committee said was separating Zwelihle from a neighbouring suburb.

News24