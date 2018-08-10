South Africa: KZN Top Cop Welcomes Woolies Search Policy

Natal's acting provincial commissioner on Thursday welcomed a new security policy that has been implemented in all Woolworths stores in the province.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said he supported the food and clothing retailer's decision to search customers, including police officers in uniform, at store entrances.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the measures came following the discovery of a number of incendiary devices in Woolworths stores across the province.

"These searches are necessary to mitigate the risk posed to shoppers who visit these stores and we shall support such compulsory measures," Mkhwanazi said.

He added that even police officers who visit Woolworths should be subjected to the same procedures reserved for all customers, "whether they are in uniform or not".

He, however, added that police officers were prohibited from shopping while in uniform, "whether they are on or off duty".

In recent weeks, the police bomb disposal unit has been called in to search Woolworths shops in the Durban city and surrounding areas.

Devices have also previously been found at the busy Gateway, Pavillion and Cornubia shopping malls.

