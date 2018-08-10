9 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Top Cop Welcomes Woolies Search Policy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Natal's acting provincial commissioner on Thursday welcomed a new security policy that has been implemented in all Woolworths stores in the province.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said he supported the food and clothing retailer's decision to search customers, including police officers in uniform, at store entrances.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the measures came following the discovery of a number of incendiary devices in Woolworths stores across the province.

"These searches are necessary to mitigate the risk posed to shoppers who visit these stores and we shall support such compulsory measures," Mkhwanazi said.

He added that even police officers who visit Woolworths should be subjected to the same procedures reserved for all customers, "whether they are in uniform or not".

He, however, added that police officers were prohibited from shopping while in uniform, "whether they are on or off duty".

In recent weeks, the police bomb disposal unit has been called in to search Woolworths shops in the Durban city and surrounding areas.

Devices have also previously been found at the busy Gateway, Pavillion and Cornubia shopping malls.

News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa's Plan to Cut 30 000 Civil Servant Jobs - Report

The government reportedly plans cut the jobs of 30 000 public servants in the next three years as part of the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.