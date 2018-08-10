Angola: Agriculture Sector Needs Five Million Tons of Cereals

Luena — Angola needs five million tons of cereals for food supply and feed and seeds for agricultural development, said Wednesday in Luena the Agriculture and Forest minister, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga.

Speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the first Consultive Council of the Agriculture and Forest Ministry taking place in Luena city, the minister said Angola, which currently produces roughly two million tons of cereals representing a 30 to 45 percent deficit that needs to be covered.

However, the official added that the in order for this plight to be overcome the agriculture sector is increasing the support to family farming, since it represents 80 percent of the country's output.