9 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Agriculture Sector Needs Five Million Tons of Cereals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — Angola needs five million tons of cereals for food supply and feed and seeds for agricultural development, said Wednesday in Luena the Agriculture and Forest minister, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga.

Speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the first Consultive Council of the Agriculture and Forest Ministry taking place in Luena city, the minister said Angola, which currently produces roughly two million tons of cereals representing a 30 to 45 percent deficit that needs to be covered.

However, the official added that the in order for this plight to be overcome the agriculture sector is increasing the support to family farming, since it represents 80 percent of the country's output.

Angola

Parliament Sets March 23 a National Holiday

The National Assembly (AN) on Thursday institutionalized March 23 (Southern Africa Liberation Day) as Angola's national… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.