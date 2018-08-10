9 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Surprises Wasafi Artistes With Brand New Cars

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has once again proved the master of his game by splashing the cash to buy artistes signed to his Wasafi label brand new cars.

Diamond, who is the president of Wasafi, decided to gift two of his latest signings Marombosso and Lava Lava brand new Toyota Harriers each estimated to cost Sh2.7 million.

However, Diamond says the gifts are not free, the artistes have earned them.

The singer said the two deserved the new wheels because of the determination and hard work they have shown since joining the label.

INCREASED REVENUE

"Mbosso, trust me, you deserve that Khan. Asie fanya kazi na asile. Trust me they deserve that Mbosso and Lava Lava," Diamond said in a video he recently shared.

Sources privy to the matter have disclosed to Nairobi News that the two artistes have increased revenue for Wasafi since joining the team, something that has really thrilled Diamond.

However, Harmonize remains the best Wasafi signed artiste, in terms of revenue generation.

This is not the first time Diamond is splashing millions of shillings to buy artistes signed to his label cars.

When Rayvanny broke into the limelight with a number of hits, Diamond surprised him with a brand new Toyota Rav 4 on his birthday.

Tanzania

Villagers in Desperate Need of Phone Services

Residents of some isolated villages here have requested the government to connect them to telecommunication networks. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.