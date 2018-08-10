Tanzania: Diamond Surprises Wasafi Artistes With Brand New Cars

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has once again proved the master of his game by splashing the cash to buy artistes signed to his Wasafi label brand new cars.

Diamond, who is the president of Wasafi, decided to gift two of his latest signings Marombosso and Lava Lava brand new Toyota Harriers each estimated to cost Sh2.7 million.

However, Diamond says the gifts are not free, the artistes have earned them.

The singer said the two deserved the new wheels because of the determination and hard work they have shown since joining the label.

INCREASED REVENUE

"Mbosso, trust me, you deserve that Khan. Asie fanya kazi na asile. Trust me they deserve that Mbosso and Lava Lava," Diamond said in a video he recently shared.

Sources privy to the matter have disclosed to Nairobi News that the two artistes have increased revenue for Wasafi since joining the team, something that has really thrilled Diamond.

However, Harmonize remains the best Wasafi signed artiste, in terms of revenue generation.

This is not the first time Diamond is splashing millions of shillings to buy artistes signed to his label cars.

When Rayvanny broke into the limelight with a number of hits, Diamond surprised him with a brand new Toyota Rav 4 on his birthday.