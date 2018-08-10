10 August 2018

South Africa: Ramaphosa's Plan to Cut 30 000 Civil Servant Jobs - Report

Photo: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa

The government reportedly plans cut the jobs of 30 000 public servants in the next three years as part of the President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned restructuring to reduce the the administration's salary bill by R20-billion.

The Mail and Guardian reports that the move is "likely to put Ramaphosa on a collision cause with labour federation Cosatu, which supported his bid to become the ANC president in December".

According to the M&G, government insiders who attended the recent Cabinet lekgotla said the treasury will use R4-billion to kick off the process of issuing “employer initiated” severance packages.

Those most likely to be affected were the government’s older and more experienced employees, the report said.

