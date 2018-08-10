Uganda: Pupils Beat Up Head Teacher Over Failure to Release Test Results

Gulu — Primary Seven pupils of Kitinotima Primary School in Omel Sub-county, Gulu District on Monday turned rowdy and beat up their head teacher for allegedly delaying to release results of a test they sat for.

The head teacher identified as Thomas Kinyera was reportedly attacked by a group of 20 Primary Seven pupils, who stormed his office in the afternoon.

The pupils had reportedly sat for a school test in preparation for the end of term two examinations, two weeks ago.

However, Mr Kinyera, who also teaches the candidates Social Studies (SST) had not compiled their marks despite other teachers completing theirs on time, sparking off anger from the pupils, who had been waiting for the results.

Mr Kinyera who sustained injuries on his head and the lower body parts was only rescued by teachers and local leaders before being rushed to a nearby health centre for medical treatment. The pupils after beating him also locked up his office, accusing him of incompetence, drinking alcohol during school hours and handing over food contributed by parents under the school feeding programme to teachers.

Mr Kinyera, however, denied all the allegations against him when contacted in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He instead blamed the pupils for being indiscipline and promised to take them through disciplinary measures.

Mr Walter Tootika, the Gulu District deputy speaker, who visited the school hours after the strike by pupils, said he received a complaint of misconduct against the head teacher from a section of local leaders and parents.

Head teacher to be probed

Mr Tootika said the school head teacher will be subjected to an investigation and later punished for breaching the teachers' code of conduct.

The Gulu District education officer-in-charge of administration, Mr Aldo Otto Okot, said they have received complaints against the head teacher, which they are investigating.