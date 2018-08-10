Rwandan Cultural Dance Troupe Visits Arsenal Training Ground

A Rwandan cultural troupe paid a surprise visit to Arsenal Football club's training ground, London Colney--in Hertfordshire, and performed to a cheerful group of players and the coaching staff yesterday, the club said today.

Arsenal stars--in training--were caught by surprise by the drummers before joining the dancers in jubilation.

"It was just a normal day at training...and then this happened. Thanks for coming to see us, @visitrwanda_now," Arsenal FC tweeted.

Visit Rwanda said in a tweet that; "On Tuesday we surprised @Arsenal at training with a band of traditional drummers and dancers to celebrate the launch of the partnership and give the players a taste of Rwanda,"

"We are here to surprise the Arsenal team with the performance of Intore dance from Rwanda." One of the Intore dancers said in a video, which was circulated on social media platforms.

"Intore literally means "the Chosen best of the best". The dance symbolises pride and the chant is the call for victory, he explained.