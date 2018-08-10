9 August 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan Cultural Dance Troupe Visits Arsenal Training Ground

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athan Tashobya

A Rwandan cultural troupe paid a surprise visit to Arsenal Football club's training ground, London Colney--in Hertfordshire, and performed to a cheerful group of players and the coaching staff yesterday, the club said today.

Arsenal stars--in training--were caught by surprise by the drummers before joining the dancers in jubilation.

"It was just a normal day at training...and then this happened. Thanks for coming to see us, @visitrwanda_now," Arsenal FC tweeted.

It was just a normal day at training...

...and then this happened ?

?? Thanks for coming to see us, @visitrwanda_now pic.twitter.com/ZG9MZSzFzN

-- Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 9, 2018

Visit Rwanda said in a tweet that; "On Tuesday we surprised @Arsenal at training with a band of traditional drummers and dancers to celebrate the launch of the partnership and give the players a taste of Rwanda,"

On Tuesday we surprised @Arsenal at training with a band of traditional drummers and dancers to celebrate the launch of the partnership and give the players a taste of Rwanda https://t.co/F0z5W1rNYX #VisitRwanda #WeAreTheArsenal #KickOff250 ?? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/w7fUNzcVPp

-- Visit Rwanda (@visitrwanda_now) August 9, 2018

"We are here to surprise the Arsenal team with the performance of Intore dance from Rwanda." One of the Intore dancers said in a video, which was circulated on social media platforms.

"Intore literally means "the Chosen best of the best". The dance symbolises pride and the chant is the call for victory, he explained.

Rwanda

Imihigo - Put Citizens First, Says Kagame

President Paul Kagame yesterday cautioned local leaders and other government officials who fail to address citizens'… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.