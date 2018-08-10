9 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Protect Power Facilities, Tame Spoilers - Tanesco

By Abby Nkungu in Mkalama

TANZANIA Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has called on Mkalama District residents in Singida Region to protect power infrastructures earmarked in their areas for their own benefit and safety.

The call was issued by Tanesco officials in Kisuluiga, Ikungu and Gumanga villages during special sensitization sessions held by a team from head office and regional offices in conjunction with Mkalama District authorities.

Their thrust is to enlighten wananchi on various power supply related issues, ahead of the Rural Energy Agency (REA) Phase III in the district.

A marketing officer from Tanesco headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Ms Adeline Lyakurwa, cautioned the residents against tampering with electricity infrastructure.

She pointed out that whereas electricity was essentially beneficial, whoever mishandled it courted grave risks, including death. She urged every person in the area to act as a watch dog against saboteurs of power installations.

"Avoid undertaking any human activities near or under electricity infrastructures and do not allow naughty children to play with dangling wires. Instead you should rebuke, reprimand crooks to relevant authorities," she remarked.

The Relations and Customer Service Officer for Singida Region , Ms Witness Msumba, urged customers to use energy saving bulbs and avoid buying second hand refrigerators, noting that second hand items had a tendency of consuming more power than new ones.

The Tanesco District Manager for Mkalama, Mr Lawrence Kateba, called on the residents to refrain from hiring unlicensed artisans to undertake wiring installations in their houses, but utilize Tanesco approved technicians instead.

