DEVELOPMENT partners continuously collaborate with Simiyu regional authorities to improve social services in the newly established region, with Friedkin Conservation Fund donating 110m/- for construction of a public secondary school.

The authorities have repeatedly vowed to fast track development of the region, making it competitive to all regions in the country.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka received the donation from the Fund here at the Nane Nane grounds at Nyakabindi Ward where national exhibitions officially climaxed yesterday.

The Fund is among the institutions participating in this year's Nane Nane exhibitions held at national level in the region.

Thanking Friedkin, Mr Mtaka noted that the institution has been very supportive to the region's development, as of recent it had also contributed 3000 cement bags and 1000 iron sheets for building classrooms in supporting the education sector.

"Before receiving this donation, I had to seek permission from President Magufuli who allowed me because this is part of contributions towards development," he said.

Executive Director of the Fund, Mr Abdukadir Mohamed said the Fund owns some hunting blocks and companies, including Mwiba holdings Ltd and Tanzania Game Trackers Safaris which have invested in the region, thus creating employment to the residents.

He said the donation was part of their social responsibility in efforts to support the region's development. "What we ask from the regional authorities is cooperation so that we can effectively conduct our activities," he said.

On his part, Meatu District Commissioner, Dr Joseph Chilongani also commended the Friedkin Fund for donating cash and items for the education sector development which is also a catalyst for development of the agricultural sector.

Dr Chilongani mentioned that the institution has been paying over 610m/- as tax annually.