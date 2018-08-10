Tanzania: TSN Spices Up Thrills, Simba Day Rocks Dar

IT was a sea of red and white that as reigning Mainland champions Simba marked their 9th edition of Simba Day at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

As usual, when Simba Day arrives, the city of Dar es Salaam goes crazy with lots of celebrations in various corners around the country.

The same thing happened yesterday as jubilant Simba supporters thronged the venue in their huge numbers to embrace the annual club's big day which falls on August 8th, concurrently with the national farmers' Day (Nane Nane) holiday.

Usually, Simba Day is the day when Simba unveil their squad ahead of the upcoming new season hence providing a wide platform to the team's supporters countrywide to find out who is still included in the squad and who has been dropped.

However, recognising how great the day is, the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), publishers of the Daily News, HabariLeo and SpotiLeo partnered with the Msimbazi based outfit as the event's media partners whereby all the stories concerning this year's Simba Day were covered in a special content published yesterday in SpotiLeo.

The two sides signed a short-term agreement two days ago in Dar es Salaam whereby TSN concurred with the club to publish numerous stories concerning the eventful day using different platforms the company owns like online and many others.

Just outside the stadium, people of all ages decorated themselves in the traditional colors of the club (red and white) while waving flags, blowing trumpets and singing different songs which could come in their mind.

It was thrilling to see people accompanied with their family members including children peacefully embracing the day, an atmosphere which every sports fan was willing to see.

Inside the stadium, the mood was 'amazing' since the sea of red and white colours was easily visible among thousands of fans as if the club had just won the biggest football reward in football circles.

Also, it was the best opportunity for food vendors outside the venue who had the major duty of ensuring that supporters were well fed before making their way into the state-of-art 64,000 capacity stadium.

Speaking exclusively to the 'Daily News', Jane Patrick, one of the food sellers on the day admitted that she makes good profit whenever the Simba Day is being commemorated.

"As you can see, all these people would like to be fed before going into the stadium. We sell them food and generate a remarkable profit of which we fail to make on other ordinary days. I wish Simba Day was commemorated daily," she said happily.

Also, Emmanuel Lameck who travelled all the way from Mbeya to witness the eventful day said he was very excited to back up the team he has been supporting for a long time.

"Coming here alone is a good indicator that we love this great club in the country and without doubt, we will continue to dominate the country's football for many years to come," he said.

As usual, during the introduction of players, the club's Spokesman stole the day, craftily profiling the players. Players who received wild celebrations include evergreen Ugandan striker, Emmanuel Okwi, newly signed striker Meddie Kagere and Zambian creative attacking midfielder, Cletous Chama.