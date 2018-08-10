9 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: NBA Offers Tanzania Heap of Fortunes

By Mbonile Burton

TANZANIA Basketball Federation (TBF) has expressed gratitude to NBA Africa International Coordinator, Events & Marketing, Kyle Schofield for handing the federation basketball gear.

Phares Magesa, the President of TBF, said from Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday, that Schofield handed them over 10 boxes containing 372 basketballs, as part of NBA initiative to support basketball development focusing much on the youth programmes (Junior NBA League) and other TBF development activities.

Magesa has thanked NBA for their tireless support towards game development in Tanzania. "They have also promised to bring us other sports gear that will be used in conducting basketball clinics and promote Junior NBA League," he said.

Adding, the TBF President said: "NBA has also promised to give more chances to the Tanzanian players to attend training in America and give them chances for trials through youth exchange programmes. He said plans are underway to have several activities that will involve former NBA players who will be coming to conduct training camps that aim to identify talents.

Insisting, the TBF president has called upon sponsors and basketball wellwishers to increase their supports so as to push the game to the next level. Meanwhile, Magesa has commended Tanzanian youth players, Atiki Atiki and Jesca Ngisaise for representing the country well in the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) and NBA Camp both climaxed recently in Pretoria, South Africa.

He said Ngisaise did even better after being selected at the African top young ladies team that played an introduction game before the NBA Africa match that saw Team World beat Team Africa 96- 92 at Sun Arena, Time Square in Pretoria.

"Ngisaise did tremendously well, we are optimistic that she will go far in this game, let's pray for her and give her support and other upcoming like Atiki so that they can realise their dreams." Atiki and Ngisaise were accompanied by the head of delegation, Magesa himself, Okare Emesu, who serves as Dar es Salaam Basketball Association (DB) Chairman and the national youth team, Coach Bahati Mgunda.

The match was aimed at supporting efforts of the Nelson Mandela Foundation to honour the late South Africa President, Nelson Mandela. The trip, according to Magesa, has helped his federation to cement friendship with NBA.

