Rwanda: Kagame Dissolves the Chamber of Deputies, Thanks Outgoing MPs

President Paul Kagame has thanked outgoing Members of the Lower House of Parliament (MPs) for their work in the last five years they have been in office and encouraged those who will replace them to ensure that they bring new ideas to the House.

The Head of State delivered the message Thursday while dissolving the Chamber of Deputies to pave way for next month's parliamentary elections.

"As time evolves, the incoming MPs should bring new ideas, build on the good achievements by their predecessors and improve what needs to be improved," he said.

The outgoing MPs passed 315 laws, a job that the Speaker of the House, Donatille Mukabalisa, commended for its good impact on the country's governance and citizens' lives.

"The laws we passed helped to improve the welfare of Rwandans, good governance, and security," she said.

Article 79 of the constitution stipulates that the President of the Republic is required to dissolve the Chamber of Deputies at least 30 days and not more than 60 days before the expiry of its current members' term of office.

The next parliamentary elections are slated for September 2-3, 2018, an exercise in which some 7.1 million Rwandans are expected to elect what will be the country's fourth democratically elected parliament since the end of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsis.