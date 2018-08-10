Tanzania: Lowassa's Son Among Monduli Parliamentary Seat Aspirants

Arusha — Former prime minister Edward Lowassa's son, Mr Fred Lowassa, has been reported to be among envisaged aspirants to contest for the Monduli parliamentary seat on the Chadema ticket.

Arusha Region's Chadema chair, Aman Golugwa told The Citizen on Thursday that Fred Lowassa is among members of Chadema have shown interest in contesting for the constituency parliamentary seat. However, the opposition party's aspirant will be known this Saturday.

"I cannot name all of them, because others have not returned and collected their forms, but among those who have shown interest in contesting for the parliamentary seat is Fred Lowassa," says Golugwa.

The immediate former Monduli MP through Chadema, Julius Kalanga, who resigned last week and defected to CCM, is expected to seek reelection on the ruling party ticket.

Gologwa explains that after all the forms have been returned they will issue a statement this very day on August 9 at about 4pm, saying an opinion poll meeting on approving the party's Monduli aspirant will take place this Saturday.

"The meeting will be held in Migungani Ward, where a by-election will take place and we hope we will be there to reemerge victorious over the constituency," he says.