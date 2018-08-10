Tanzania: Price of Sorghum in Tanzania Declines By 20 Per Cent

Dar es Salaam — Wholesale prices of sorghum have fallen by an average of 20 per cent in many regions.

A survey carried out by The Citizen established that prices of sorghum started to decrease since early June in Dar es Salaam due to an increase in supply, following bumper harvests in the main crop-growing areas.

At Tandika, Kariakoo and Temeke-Double Cabin grain markets, the survey showed that wholesale prices of a 100-kilogram bag of sorghum went down to between Sh70,000 and Sh80,000 on July 27, from an average of between Sh80,000 and Sh100,000 on May 25, this year.

At the same time the retail prices of one kilo of sorghum fell to an average of Sh1,000 from Sh1,200 in the period under review.

Mr Peter Sospeter, a retailer and wholesaler at Temeke Double Cabin, said the volume he was currently receiving had improved.

"I am receiving between 100 bags and 300 bags in a week, more than an average of less than 100 bags two months ago," said Mr Sospeter who manages 41 grain stores.

The chairman of Tandika Market, Mr Mohamed Mwekya, said prices were down due to an increase in supply occasioned by harvests in many regions. Data from the ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment for July 25 shows that the prices have decreased in many regions in Mainland Tanzania.

It shows that Dodoma- Kibaigwa experienced the highest fall in prices to an average of between Sh20,000 and Sh30,000 in July 27, from Sh120,000 two months before.

Sorghum was the third most planted cereal crop in Tanzania during the 2016/17 season.