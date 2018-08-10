9 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kalanga Declared Sole CCM Aspirant for Monduli Parliamentary Seat Amid Protest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mussa Juma

Arusha — The immediate former Monduli MP that has crossed over to CCM, Julius Kalanga, is the sole aspirant that has picked forms to contest for the constituency parliamentary seat within the ruling party.

Monduli District's CCM chairman, Wilson Lengima said on Thursday that until Wednesday night, which was the deadline for collecting forms for contesting the parliamentary seat, it was only Kalanga who made it.

"The information we have is that Kalanga is the only person that has picked the forms and if changes arise, we will issue a statement," says Lengima.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Kalanga has also conceded that he is the sole aspirant within CCM.

"Yes, I have collected forms to contest for the Monduli parliamentary seat and I thank my fellow CCM members for continuing to trust me," he said.

Earlier this week, over 40 CCM members from three wards out of 20 in Monduli District, were in protest against Kalanga to contest for a parliamentary seat through CCM, saying there was conspiracy to make the latter the sole candidate.

However, until yesterday evening that was the deadline for collecting and returning forms within CCM, nobody came forward to complain against Kalanga

Tanzania

Villagers in Desperate Need of Phone Services

Residents of some isolated villages here have requested the government to connect them to telecommunication networks. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.