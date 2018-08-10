Tanzania: Kalanga Declared Sole CCM Aspirant for Monduli Parliamentary Seat Amid Protest

Arusha — The immediate former Monduli MP that has crossed over to CCM, Julius Kalanga, is the sole aspirant that has picked forms to contest for the constituency parliamentary seat within the ruling party.

Monduli District's CCM chairman, Wilson Lengima said on Thursday that until Wednesday night, which was the deadline for collecting forms for contesting the parliamentary seat, it was only Kalanga who made it.

"The information we have is that Kalanga is the only person that has picked the forms and if changes arise, we will issue a statement," says Lengima.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Kalanga has also conceded that he is the sole aspirant within CCM.

"Yes, I have collected forms to contest for the Monduli parliamentary seat and I thank my fellow CCM members for continuing to trust me," he said.

Earlier this week, over 40 CCM members from three wards out of 20 in Monduli District, were in protest against Kalanga to contest for a parliamentary seat through CCM, saying there was conspiracy to make the latter the sole candidate.

However, until yesterday evening that was the deadline for collecting and returning forms within CCM, nobody came forward to complain against Kalanga