Liberia: Bong CEO Blames Deputy Speaker for His Transfer

Bong County Education Officer (CEO) James Zuannah has accused Deputy House Speaker Prince Kermue Moye of allegedly masterminding his transfer to Lofa to serve as CEO.

Addressing a press conference in Gbarnga, Bong County on Thursday, 9 August, CEO Zuannah narrated how he has been accused by Mr. Moye of transferring teachers from one institution to another in the county.

Mr. Zuannah served as principal of the government - run Dolokelen Gboveh High School in Gbarnga for two years and endorsed the CDC in the 2017 elections before recently being appointed as CEO of Bong County.

But he has served below three months in office before receiving a transfer letter to go to Lofa, amidst criticisms against him that he too has been transferring teachers that supported opposition politicians in the recent senatorial by - election.

The CEO's transfer to Lofa has been greeted by hot political reactions amidst concerns that in transferring teachers, he has allegedly targeted teachers that supported oppositions, mostly those that supported independent senator - elect Dr. Henrique Tokpa.

But Mr. Zuannah has defended his action, saying transferring teachers was not intended to witch-hunt any of them but to provide a conducive learning environment.

He claims that he wanted to also curtail the migration of students from the rural areas to the city for quality education.Mr. Zuannah says he feels unhappy over Mr. Moye's alleged tyrannical leadership in the county, accusing the Deputy Speaker of allegedly threatening to fight Deputy Education Minister for Instruction Alexander Dopue at the Ministry of Education if he did not change his (Zuannah's) assignment.

Mr. Zuannah says he is leaving Bong County to protect his boss' job and avoid the constant politics being played in the County by Mr. Moye and his followers. When contacted, Deputy Education Minister for Instruction Alexander Dopue promised to respond as soon as possible.

For his part, Deputy Speaker Moye replied through text message that he did have the authority to assign or reassign county education officers in Bong. He describes the allegation as baseless and told journalists to publish the story immediately."The Ministry has a policy and I am sure it is being implemented. But I have no right to assign any CEO," Mr. Moye concludes.