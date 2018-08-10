Botswana: Govt Continues to Prioritise Poverty Eradication

Mopipi — Government continues to prioritise poverty eradication programmes aimed at eliminating poverty in all forms, the Assistant Minister of Presidential Affairs Governance and Public Administration Mr Machana Shamukuni has said.

The assistant minister said this on Tuesday in Mopipi stating that through the programme government was cushioning the disadvantaged and vulnerable groups, inducing socio-economic participation by everyone to restore their dignity and improve quality of life.

Mr Shamukuni handed 110 goats to 10 beneficiaries in Mopipi with each of the beneficiary getting 10 female goats and one he -goat.

Government's commitment he said pronounced and anchored on the priorities identified in key national documents such as National Development Plan (NDP) 11 and vision 2036 as well as United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Since inception of the Poverty Eradication Programme in 2011, a total of 29 691 beneficiaries he said had been funded, out of which 23 146 were operational.

He noted that in the period more than P1billion was allocated and P912.9 million expended.

The projects he said provided self- employment to the poor, therefore improving their livelihood.

Further, he said the percentage of people living under extreme poverty had reduced from 6.4 per cent to 5.8 per cent.

The percentage of people living under extreme poverty had reduced from 6.4 per cent to 5.8 per cent over the period.

"While we note such positive developments, it it still evident that rural areas have the highest poverty incidence at 24.2 per cent, with urban villages at 13.4 per cent and cities or towns at 9.4 per cent hence the need to be skewed towards rural areas," he said. Mr Shamukuni stated that around 895 people had been packaged with Boteti West constituency taking 488 while Boteti East accounts for 407 beneficiaries under the poverty eradication programme.

He said there were 34 projects excelling with the beneficiaries' lives having been totally changed for the better, adding that 22 projects had failed.

Phase three of the programme he said was targeting beneficiaries in Boteti to which 417 were in Boteti West constituency.

Business skills training he said had already been completed for all the 545 beneficiaries with other areas of training scheduled to commence in the month of August by the different departments grouped around different packages.

Minister Shamukuni further indicated that 70 beneficiaries have been packaged in Mopipi since programme inception and in the current phase three Mopipi accounted for the highest number of beneficiaries to be packaged at 92, the importance to mark the beginning of Phase three.

He noted thatsince a significant number of beneficiaries were skewed towards small stock farming, it was therefore decided that phase three packaging process in Boteti forcus on those going into small stock.

The package he said came with a supply for six months of stock feed and vaccines to provide the necessary support to facilitate take off.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>