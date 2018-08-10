8 August 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania to Suspend Multichoice Licence

Tanzania says it will suspend the licence of MultiChoice Tanzania, DStv and GOtv services provider, for charging clients to access free-to-air television channels.

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said Tuesday that MultiChoice has on several occasions failed to comply with its licence condition to exclude the free-to-air stations from its pay-TV services.

"In exercising its powers, the authority hereby notifies the general public that it intends to suspend all the licences issued to MultiChoice Tanzania Ltd for failure to comply with the authority's orders and failure to adhere to the licence conditions including failure to exclude free-to-air television channels from among its subscription channels," TCRA said in a statement.

On July 27, the regulator said it would suspend Star Media Tanzania Limited, providers of StarTimes, for charging clients to access free-to-air channels and refusal to the pay fine it was charged for the breach of law.

