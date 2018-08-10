10 August 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Occupiers of Cape Town Buildings Hold First Congress

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phathiswa Shushwana

About 300 members and supporters of Reclaim The City gathered at Queen's Park High School in Woodstock on Thursday, Women's Day. This was Reclaim the City's first annual congress.

This is the organisation that organised the occupations of Woodstock Hospital and Helen Bowden Nursing Home opposite Cape Town's Waterfront. Both properties, owned by the Western Cape government, were empty at the time. Up till now the provincial government has taken no steps to evict the occupiers.

The occupiers have named the Woodstock building Cissie Gool House and the nursing home Ahmed Kathrada House.

Members of Cape Town civil society organisations, such as #UniteBehind, Social Justice Coalition (SJC), Equal Education and Abahlali Base Mjondolo attended in support. The SJC's General Secretary, Axolile Notywala, told the meeting: "We should work together and support each other. If Reclaim the City needs anything, call on the SJC and we will gladly help."

The audience sang struggle songs, such as "Asinalo uvalo [We are not scared]".

Belinda Diedricks who was elected to Reclaim the City's leadership smiles on stage with fellow elected members. Photo: Barry Christianson

"We are not occupiers. We are tenants," said a speaker, Belinda Diedericks, who lives in Woodstock and has been active in Reclaim the City. "The worst part was having little knowledge about what to do and where to go when you've been evicted. This campaign educates us about the law, our rights and what a legal eviction looks like."

Outside the meeting three people protested against violence against women that has allegedly occurred at one of the properties.

The main purposes of the congress were to elect new leadership and adapt a constitution.

Seven leaders were elected for each of the two occupied properties. A further five leaders were elected for a Woodstock chapter and a Sea Point chapter. These 24 people form the organisation's co-ordinating committee.

Bevil Lucas, also a member of Reclaim the City, explained to the audience that the adopted Constitution was an interim one because more time was needed to get feedback on it.

South Africa

Ramaphosa's Plan to Cut 30 000 Civil Servant Jobs - Report

The government reportedly plans cut the jobs of 30 000 public servants in the next three years as part of the… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.