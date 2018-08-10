Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

President George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments/nominations in Government affecting the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission-(WASH).
Those appointed/nominated include:
Mr. Bobby Whitfield - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Mr. Salia O. Kamara - Executive Director
Board of Directors of the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)
Commission
Statutory Members
Minister of Public Works - Chair
Minister of Mines & Energy - Member
Minister of Health - Member
Minister of Education - Member
Managing Director/LWSC - Member
Director General/NPHIL - Member
Executive Director/EPA - Member
Mr. Prince Kreplah/Representing CSO
Involve with WASH Initiatives - Member
Mr. Ernest G. Sharpe/ Representing the
Private Sector - Member
Meanwhile, these appointments/nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.