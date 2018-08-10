10 August 2018

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Makes Additional Appointments in Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

President George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments/nominations in Government affecting the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission-(WASH).

Those appointed/nominated include:

Mr. Bobby Whitfield - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Mr. Salia O. Kamara - Executive Director

Board of Directors of the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

Commission

Statutory Members

Minister of Public Works - Chair

Minister of Mines & Energy - Member

Minister of Health - Member

Minister of Education - Member

Managing Director/LWSC - Member

Director General/NPHIL - Member

Executive Director/EPA - Member

Mr. Prince Kreplah/Representing CSO

Involve with WASH Initiatives - Member

Mr. Ernest G. Sharpe/ Representing the

Private Sector - Member

Meanwhile, these appointments/nominations are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

Liberia

Liberian Women Form United Front to Ensure Passage of Domestic Violence Bill

A group of Liberian women with backings from the Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia and other partners have resolved to… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.