Liberia: Govt, Stakeholders Validate Food Security Report

The Government of Liberia through the Ministries of Agriculture and Health together with food and nutrition sector stakeholders attending a one-day workshop has completed the validation of the Liberia 2018 Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey (CFSNS) Report in Monrovia.

According to the Report, Liberian households headed by individuals with little or no education are more vulnerable to food insecurity while the opposite is true for households headed by someone who has attended a technical institute and above. The 2018 Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey demonstrates a higher percentage of 28% of household heads with no form of education. Of these households, 24% were notably food insecure while 21% were moderately food insecure and 3% were severely food insecure. The survey thus established that higher educational attainment has a positive effect on food security status of the household.

On the aspect of nutrition, the overall consumption levels of most Liberian households have an acceptable diet Consumption. However, there are some households that are struggling to consume foods with the different nutrients. The analysis investigated the consumption of three key macro- and micronutrients - protein, vitamin A and heme iron - which is computed from the food consumption data.

Despite peaks of consumption of marco and micro nutrients nationally, there are pockets of households that are failing to consume the three key macro- and micronutrients. These trends are observed in Lofa, Rural Montserrado and Rivercess Counties where households who have not consumed the heme-iron are 13%, 10% and 14% respectively. Lofa (8%), Nimba (7%) and Riverecess (9%) also have the highest number of households who never consumed proteins.

The Liberia 2018 Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey findings also show that there is high proportion of 75% of households who consume foods rich in proteins almost on a daily basis. While the least consumed on a daily basis are foods rich in Vitamin A (45%), all the same, the figures are not alarmingly low.

The Comprehensive Food Security and Nutrition Survey (CFSNS), is a national assessment periodically implemented by the Government of Liberia with strong support from its humanitarian and development partners, particularly those in the food security and nutrition sector/cluster including but not limited to UN agencies, International Non-Governmental Organizations (INGOs), USAID, EU, ECOAGRIS among others. It is a nationwide assessment, conducted in and statistically significant to all political subdivisions or counties of the country.

The Survey is a baseline assessment that gauges the food and nutrition situation in the country and provides baseline data for major food and nutrition security indicators both for the government and its partners.

The study delivers on the food security monitoring system articulated in the Food and Nutrition Strategy which emphasizes the necessity for regular monitoring of the food security and nutrition situation given the vulnerability of Liberia to external and internal shocks.