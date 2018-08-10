Monrovia — The Minister of Posts & Telecommunications has with immediate effect suspended the posting of parcel through the post offices in Liberia that contain products of Moringa and other herbs.

The decision of the Ministry is predicated upon numerous complaint received from the airline that conveys mails for the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, to the effect that customs authority in Brussels, in recent times, arrested three packages which contain Moringa and identified same as narcotic drug.

The suspension takes immediate effect beginning Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

In this regard, the Minister, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. directed that sample of moringa be submitted to the Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) for analysis and for an advisory opinion whether or not moringa falls in the category of narcotic drugs.

Once this investigation is concluded, the Public will be informed whether future mailing of this product will be permitted. This suspension covered not only the leaves of moringa but extends to the bark and any other part of moringa that are normally posted through our post office.