Mozambique: Renamo Points to Slow Integration of Forces

The still unpublished agreement signed Monday between President Filipe Nyusi and the Interim Coordinator of Renamo's Political Committee, Ossufo Momade, confirms a step-by-step process, Momade told reporters on Thursday via a telephone call from Gorongosa. (O Pais, Deutsche Welle, Zitamar 9 Aug)

As predicted, such a process could be stretched over two years, with some military integration taking place before municipal elections, but final disarmament only happening when Renamo confirms that power has actually been given to Renamo elected governors in 2020.

Momade said the first step, confirmed in the memorandum on military matters, provides for "the placing of Renamo officials in command and leadership in the Defence Forces of Mozambique." This was a sticking point, because after the 1994 accord Renamo felt its senior officials had been marginalised by the armed forces.

The second step is that the integration of the residual Renamo force in the units of the Police which will occur only after an understanding is reached regarding their placement in the Ministry of the Interior, again meaning some senior appointments.

Finally, according to Ossufo Momade, "we have come to an understanding that the residual Renamo forces will proceed with the delivery of its weapons" only when a body has been established for this purpose. "These people will be assigned to an inactive status, and integrated in society in a dignified and humanised way".

The was no direct reference to the riot police (Rapid Intervention Unit, UIR) and State Intelligence and Security Service (SISE), which have done most of the fighting against Renamo, and these could still be sticking points.