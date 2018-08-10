Angola: At Least 450 Exhibitors Expected in Benguela

Luanda — Over 450 exhibitors from public and private Angolan and foreign companies are expected to participate in the third edition of the Fair of Municipalities and Cities of Angola and sixth Forum of Municipalities and Cities of Angola (FMCA).

The fair and forum is to be jointly held on November 21-24 in Benguela province.

FMCA which is to be run outside of Luanda for the first time will be held under the motto " Life is made inside the municipalities", whose aim is to bolster its national character, the dialogue and interaction amongst the 164 municipalities of the country, besides promoting the knowledge on the domestic potentialities.