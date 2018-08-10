Angola: Parliament Approves Law for Valorization of National Symbols

Luanda — The National Assembly has definitively approved a draft law to promote the knowledge, valorization and use of national symbols.

1 / 1

National Assembly

This is the Bill that establishes the Technical Specifications and Provisions on Deference and Use of the National Flag, the Insignia and the National Anthem.

In a report, the Executive emphasizes that national symbols are distinctive signs of important historical value that, in addition to expressing the deepest patriotic dimension of Angola, represent sovereignty, national independence, national unity and the integrity of the State.

In the same plenary session, the National Assembly also approved a draft that approves the Remuneratory Statute of the Angolan Social Communication Regulatory Entity (ERCA).