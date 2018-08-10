Angola: Prosecution Ponder Investigating Over Alleged Former Minister's Wrongdoing

Luanda — The General Attorney Office (PGR) announced on Wednesday it could file up an investigation process against the former Construction and Public Works minister, Higino Carneiro, should the wrongdoing accusations made in the social media are proved to be true.

According to deputy Attorney-General, Mota Liz, there are reports suggesting that the said wrongdoing allegedly committed by the former minister are embodied in a communiqué made by the General Inspection of the State (IGAE), however, the institution has already publicly denied the veracity of the document.

With these contradictory reports, said the official, the denounce is baseless.

"If there is a minimum consistency the denounce continues, if there is not any consistency it will not continue", added the magistrate.

The IGAE said on Wednesday it operates through transparency, exemption, impartiality and enforcement of the law, so it does endorse neither can be liable any accountability in these alleged decries.

In another part of his statements, the Deputy Attorney General confirmed that the process of fraud attempting against the Angolan State, worth USD 50 billion, involving Thai and Angolan citizens, has already entered the court.