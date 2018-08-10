10 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Prosecution Ponder Investigating Over Alleged Former Minister's Wrongdoing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The General Attorney Office (PGR) announced on Wednesday it could file up an investigation process against the former Construction and Public Works minister, Higino Carneiro, should the wrongdoing accusations made in the social media are proved to be true.

According to deputy Attorney-General, Mota Liz, there are reports suggesting that the said wrongdoing allegedly committed by the former minister are embodied in a communiqué made by the General Inspection of the State (IGAE), however, the institution has already publicly denied the veracity of the document.

With these contradictory reports, said the official, the denounce is baseless.

"If there is a minimum consistency the denounce continues, if there is not any consistency it will not continue", added the magistrate.

The IGAE said on Wednesday it operates through transparency, exemption, impartiality and enforcement of the law, so it does endorse neither can be liable any accountability in these alleged decries.

In another part of his statements, the Deputy Attorney General confirmed that the process of fraud attempting against the Angolan State, worth USD 50 billion, involving Thai and Angolan citizens, has already entered the court.

Angola

Parliament Sets March 23 a National Holiday

The National Assembly (AN) on Thursday institutionalized March 23 (Southern Africa Liberation Day) as Angola's national… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.