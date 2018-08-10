Angola: Parliament Sets March 23 a National Holiday

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) on Thursday institutionalized March 23 (Southern Africa Liberation Day) as Angola's national holiday, while January 15 (Former Combatant and Veteran of the Motherland Day) has been set a celebration date.

The final voting that amends the Law on National Holidays and Celebration Dates took place during the third AN plenary extraordinary meeting presided over by its speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The document, which did not gather unanimous understanding, prompted heated debate between the MPs as regard to March 23 and March 15 gathering 156 votes favor (ruling MPLA) zero abstention and 56 votes against from the opposition FNLA, PRS, coalition CASA-CE and UNITA.