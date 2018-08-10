10 August 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliament Sets March 23 a National Holiday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) on Thursday institutionalized March 23 (Southern Africa Liberation Day) as Angola's national holiday, while January 15 (Former Combatant and Veteran of the Motherland Day) has been set a celebration date.

The final voting that amends the Law on National Holidays and Celebration Dates took place during the third AN plenary extraordinary meeting presided over by its speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The document, which did not gather unanimous understanding, prompted heated debate between the MPs as regard to March 23 and March 15 gathering 156 votes favor (ruling MPLA) zero abstention and 56 votes against from the opposition FNLA, PRS, coalition CASA-CE and UNITA.

Angola

Prosecution Ponder Investigating Over Alleged Former Minister's Wrongdoing

The General Attorney Office (PGR) announced on Wednesday it could file up an investigation process against the former… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.