10 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Appoints Rev Gunya Chair of MBC Board, DPP Governor to Sit On Academic Board

By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika has reshuffled some parastatal boards, putting the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the eastern region Julius Paipi to sit on Higher Education Students Loans and Grants.

Paipi is infamous for his insults of the Muslims in the country which forced the DPP to disassociate itself from.

The eastern region DPP governor hardly speaks English as he never went further with his education, raising questions as to how he would appreciate education of needy students in public universities.

In addition, Mutharika has removed Reverend Billy Gama, a confessed staunch supporter of the DPP from Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) where he was chairman to the University of Malawi council where he will still sit as council chair.

He has been replaced at MBC by another DPP staunch supporter, Revered Daniel Gunya.

Gunya joined DPP together with veteran politician Brien Mpinganjira, Dr Ken Lipenga and Henry Damalekani Phoya. Mpinganjira was already rewarded with the position of chairperson at Roads Authority board.

Mutharika has also appointed medical practitioner Dr. Kondwani Chalulu deservedly as the chairman of the Malawi College of Health Sciences board whilst the deputy is Reverend Brian Kamwendo.

