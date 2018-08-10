10 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Woos Civil Servants, Spoils Them At Kamuzu Palace

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday took the 2019 election campaign to new heights when he hosted civil servants at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe for luncheon and promised them instant promotions.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika initially invited the civil servants for lunch but later on Mutharika appeared to meet the unsuspecting civil servants.

Mutharika then ordered chief secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara to immediately lift a ban on promotions, saying the civil servants deserve promotion because they work hard.

"My desire is to see each one of you, every civil servant to own a house," said Mutharika.

He said the government will put in place a housing scheme which would allow the civil servants own houses of their own and ordered Muhara to immediately implement the scheme.

He paid tribute to all civil servants be it messengers, drivers, cleaners, middle and top civil servants for working hard, saying most times they work odd and extra hours without any extra pay.

Mutharika said he has accomplished all what he wanted to in the last four years because of the civil servants.

The ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials selected civil servants deemed party supporters amid fears that only DPP civil servants would be promoted if at all the promotions would come

Malawi

Police Calls for Political Tolerance to Ensure Peaceful Campaign for 2019 Polls

Malawi Police in the Northern Region have called for a spirit of tolerance from members of the public towards people of… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.