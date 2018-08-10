Eritrea: President Isaias Met and Held Talks With Saudi Foreign Minister

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki yesterday received at State House senior Saudi delegation led by Foreign Minister Adel Al- Jubeir. The Saudi Foreign Minister delivered to President Isaias letter from King Salman bin Abdulaziz on enhancement of historical and brotherly ties of both countries.

King Abdulaziz in his message expressed his country's readiness to strengthen the existing relations between the two countries to a highest level in all sectors and especially in trade and investment.

Foreign Minister Adel Al-Juber stated to local press that the cooperation between the two countries was not confined to investment, trade and security sectors. The periodic meetings between the leaders and senior officials of both counties are anchored on shared priorities, Mr. Adel added.

State Minister for African Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, Mr. Ahmed A. Qatan and other officials accompanied Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir during his one day visit to Asmara.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport the Saudi delegation was received by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab.