Kenya: Danger As Kisumu Residents Scoop Fuel From Leaking Pipeline

Dozens of Kisumu residents on Friday scooped fuel from a leaking pipeline near Kondele on the Kibos-Kisumu highway.

Oblivious of the dangers of their act, the residents were seen scooping the fuel into jerrycans.

The fuel has not yet been established if it is petrol or diesel. Petrol is highly flammable while diesel does not release a large amount of flammable vapour which could lead to an explosion.

Mr Evans Onyango said they noticed an unfamiliar smell before they realised there was a fuel seepage.

"Currently the fuel has mixed with water and we are trying to draw it as it is light and floating," said Mr Onyango.

Security officers led by Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner John Cheruiyot and Administration Police Commander Benjamin Koima have already arrived at the scene.

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) officials from Kisumu are also on the ground trying to establish source of the leakage.

Fury over KPC plan to bill marketers Sh1bn for losses

A KPC official said more personnel from Nairobi are set to fly to Kisumu to assess the damage.