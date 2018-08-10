10 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Danger As Kisumu Residents Scoop Fuel From Leaking Pipeline

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Justus Ochieng'

Dozens of Kisumu residents on Friday scooped fuel from a leaking pipeline near Kondele on the Kibos-Kisumu highway.

Oblivious of the dangers of their act, the residents were seen scooping the fuel into jerrycans.

The fuel has not yet been established if it is petrol or diesel. Petrol is highly flammable while diesel does not release a large amount of flammable vapour which could lead to an explosion.

Mr Evans Onyango said they noticed an unfamiliar smell before they realised there was a fuel seepage.

"Currently the fuel has mixed with water and we are trying to draw it as it is light and floating," said Mr Onyango.

Security officers led by Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner John Cheruiyot and Administration Police Commander Benjamin Koima have already arrived at the scene.

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) officials from Kisumu are also on the ground trying to establish source of the leakage.

Fury over KPC plan to bill marketers Sh1bn for losses

A KPC official said more personnel from Nairobi are set to fly to Kisumu to assess the damage.

Kenya

Athletics Fraternity Plans Hero's Send Off for Ex-World Champ Bett

Athletics Kenya will liaise with Athletics Kenya Police Service and any other committee to see that the late 2015 World… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.