Central African Republic: Six Aid Workers Killed in Car

Bangui — AT least six humanitarian workers have been killed following attacks by armed groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) this year.

The number of incidents against aid workers has nearly doubled from 63 to 118 during the period.

Robberies, burglaries and looting have more than doubled to 81 cases compared to the first quarter of the year (37 cases).

Widespread insecurity and the incidents that directly affected humanitarian actors and assets have led to the temporary suspension of activities of 15 humanitarian organisations in a dozen localities.

Najat Rochdi, the CAR humanitarian coordinator, condemned the violence.

"I am appalled by the outbreak of violence against civilians in need of protection and against humanitarian workers whose only job is to save lives," Rochdi said.

The spike is the result of continued attacks by armed groups despite their commitment to peace and reconciliation in CAR.

Christian extremists and Muslim radicals control most of the country of over 5 million people.

Crisis has torn the Central African country apart after Muslim rebel groups overthrew the government in 2013.

Some 2,5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Over 60 United Nations peacekeepers have been killed since the onset of the sectarian violence.